Bill would give New York the nation’s best-paid legislature

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Just in time for Christmas, New York legislators are set to return to the state capital Thursday to give themselves a nice holiday gift: a pay raise that would make them the nation’s best-paid state lawmakers. Members of the state Assembly and Senate would make a base salary of $142,000 if the bill passes, a 29 percent raise over their current salary of $110,000. That would send them racing ahead of state lawmakers in California, who right now are the nation’s best-paid legislators with a yearly base pay at about $119,000. That is according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.