Florida high court OKs grand jury probe of COVID-19 vaccines

TALLAHASSEE (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court will convene a grand jury at Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to investigate any wrongdoing with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The court announced Thursday it will grant the governor’s request. DeSantis has said it was illegal in Florida to misrepresent the efficacy of a drug, and that the panel would aim to jog loose data about the vaccines. COVID-19 vaccine studies funded by the pharmaceutical companies that developed them have been published in peer-reviewed journals. Government panels reviewed data on the safety and effectiveness of the shots before approving them for use.

