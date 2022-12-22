IAEA discusses Ukraine nuclear plant protections with Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog has met in Moscow with officials from Russia’s military and state atomic energy company as he continues trying to get a protection zone set up around a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Russian company Rosatom described Thursday’s talks on measures needed to safeguard Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the surrounding region as “substantive, useful and frank.” International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi indicated that more negotiations were needed and said, “It’s key that the zone focuses solely on preventing a nuclear accident.” The meeting came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a defiant wartime visit to the U.S. capital.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.