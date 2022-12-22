Thai navy holds funeral for 6 dead from sunken warship

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s prime minister has attended funeral rites for six sailors who perished when their warship sank in stormy weather, leaving 23 others still missing. The HTMS Sukhothai, a corvette in service for 35 years, capsized and sank Sunday night in the Gulf of Thailand with 105 people on board. A total of 76 have been rescued and search operations are continuing for the 23 missing. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who is also defense minister, and the navy have come under criticism for the accident. The navy has acknowledged there were not enough life jackets on board because the ship was carrying guests in addition to its normal crew.

