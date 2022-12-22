Watchdog: Under 1% of Israel army probes yield prosecution

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli rights group says that Israeli soldiers accused of harming Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza over the last five years have been indicted in less than 1% of the hundreds of complaints against them. The report on Wednesday by the group Yesh Din argues Israel’s military systematically fails to conduct a credible prosecution of itself. Between 2017 and 2021, the Israeli military received 1,260 cases of alleged offenses by Israeli soldiers against Palestinians, including 409 cases involving the killing of Palestinians, according to official data obtained after a freedom of information request. Rights groups and critics long have alleged Israeli military investigations into the killings of Palestinians reflect a pattern of impunity.

