White House: Russia’s Wagner received arms from North Korea
By AAMER MADHANI and EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says that a private Russian military company has taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster its forces as it fights side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday that U.S. intelligence officials determined that North Korea completed an initial arms shipment to the Wagner Group that included rockets and missiles last month. The White House is expressing alarm about Wagner’s growing involvement in the war as it has been particularly active in the eastern Donbas region. Kirby said in certain instances Russian military officials have even been “subordinate to Wagner’s command.”