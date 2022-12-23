Biden signs defense bill that repeals troop vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed a nearly $858 billion defense spending bill into law despite his opposition to a Republican-backed provision in the legislation that repeals the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for U.S. troops. Biden had agreed with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s determination that lifting the mandate was not in the best interest of troops or the military. But ultimately, Biden decided to accept Republican demands to lift the vaccine requirement in order to win passage of the legislation. The bill includes about $45 billion more for defense programs than Biden requested and roughly 10% more than last year’s bill.

