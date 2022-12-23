Biden’s signature advances major projects in water bill

President Joe Biden signed a large defense bill on Friday that includes a water bill that directs the Army Corps of Engineers on major infrastructure projects to improve navigation and protect against storms worsened by climate change. The biggest project by far this year is a $34 billion Texas coastal barrier featuring massive floodgates. Another is a new Soo Lock outside Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Currently, almost all iron ore is shipped on large vessels through one aging lock on the St. Marys River which connects Lake Superior to Lake Huron. Federal officials have called this the Achilles’ heel of the North American industrial economy.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.