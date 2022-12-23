Burkina Faso expels top UN official in West African country

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Burkina Faso’s government has expelled the top U.N. official in the country and asked her to leave the country immediately, said the government. Barbara Manzi is the United Nations’ resident and humanitarian coordinator in the West African nation. She was declared persona non grata. No reason was given in the statement for her expulsion. But Burkina Faso’s foreign minister said Friday on state television that Manzi had raised the alarm about insecurity in the capital without providing evidence. Manzi is an Italy native with extensive experience at the U.N.

