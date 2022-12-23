Cubans, Nicaraguans drive migration to US border in November

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. authorities say iIlegal border crossings by Cubans and Nicaraguans rose sharply in November while overall migration flows were little changed from October. The snapshot released late Friday is the latest detailed account of who is crossing the border from Mexico amid preparations to end a Trump-era asylum ban. It marked the third-highest monthly count of Joe Biden’s presidency. Migrants have been denied a chance to seek asylum 2.5 million times since March 2020 under a public health rule known as Title 42. The rule was scheduled to end two days ago until the Supreme Court announced a temporary hold.

