Flu starting to wane in US after brutal start to season

NEW YORK (AP) — Flu is decreasing in many parts of the country after an alarmingly early and strong start to the season. U.S. health officials said Friday that the number of flu hospital admissions fell for the second week in a row. And the percentage of doctor’s office visits due to fever and other flu-like symptoms has dropped for the third week in a row, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Experts warned that flu activity still remains high and second surges are common.

