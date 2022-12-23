Landfill fire near Birmingham burning for almost a month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An underground fire has been raging at an environmental landfill near Birmingham for almost a month, covering Alabama’s largest metro area with smoke. Al.com reports officials now are trying to determine the next steps and who will cover the costs associated with putting it out. The news site says the fire started about a month ago at the Environmental Landfill, Inc., facility in St. Clair County, near the Birmingham suburbs of Moody and Trussville. According to an Alabama Department of Environmental Management update Thursday, extinguishing the fire is “critical,” but will be difficult because it’s mostly underground. The department also says those with breathing-related health conditions may consider temporarily relocating because of the smoke.

