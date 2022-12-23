Police locate 2nd missing Ohio infant; suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Indianapolis have located the second of two missing infant brothers who were taken when their mother’s car was stolen in Columbus, Ohio, three days earlier. WCMH-TV quotes police as saying the boy was found Thursday in the missing car, which had been abandoned in a restaurant parking lot. An amber alert was issued after the idling car was stolen as the mother picked up an order at a Columbus pizza restaurant. One of the twin brothers was found hours later in a parking lot near Dayton International Airport in Ohio. Columbus police say Nalah Tamiko Jackson has been charged with two counts of kidnapping.

