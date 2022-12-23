Skip to Content
South Africa marks holidays despite nationwide power cuts

By SEBABATSO MOSAMO and ANDREW MELDRUM
Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s Christmas 2022 is a start/stop affair because the country’s daily power cuts are hitting just about every aspect of the holiday. Businesses and families are coping with rolling outages of electricity lasting from seven to 10 hours per day. The chugging of diesel generators can be heard near stores and restaurants from posh areas to townships. The festive calendar of celebrations with family and friends is now a meticulous dance around the daily schedule of power cuts. South Africa’s state utility, Eskom, has battled to meet the demand for electricity in the continent’s most industrialized economy for more than 10 years but the problem has become acute this year.

