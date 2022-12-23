Spain: no evidence of criminal misconduct in migrant deaths

MADRID (AP) — Spanish prosecutors have dropped their investigation into the deaths of more than 20 migrants last June at the border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave city of Melilla. They said in a statement Friday they found no evidence of criminal misconduct by Spanish security forces. Prosecutors said they spent six months investigating what happened when hundreds of migrants — some estimates say around 2,000 — stormed the Melilla border fence in northwest Africa from the Moroccan side in an attempt to reach European soil. At least 23 migrants were officially reported dead. The Spanish prosecutors said they concluded that no charge of reckless homicide can be brought against Spanish security officers at the scene.

