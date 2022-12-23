Truck carrying Indian soldiers falls into gorge, killing 16

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — A truck carrying Indian soldiers has skidded off a road into a gorge in the country’s remote northeast, killing at least 16. The army says four other soldiers were injured in the accident Friday in Sikkim state. It says the vehicle was making a sharp turn on a mountain road and plunged into the gorge. Accidents are common on India’s poorly maintained roads. More than 110,000 people are killed each year in road accidents across India, according to police. Most accidents are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

