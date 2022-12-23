Tunisian Islamist party protests arrest of senior leader

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Supporters of the Tunisian Islamist movement Ennahda have demonstrated in front of the Justice Ministry in Tunis to denounce the arrest of one of its senior leaders. He is suspected of being involved in sending Tunisians to fight with extremists in Syria. Ennahda says the arrest was politically motivated and part of efforts by President Kais Saied to marginalize the movement. The protest on Friday came amid heightened political tensions in Tunisia. Just 11% of voters turned out for legislative elections on Sunday as many parties and voters boycotted efforts by Saied to reshape the political system. Ennahda was the biggest party in the last legislature which Saied dissolved last year.

