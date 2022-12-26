Sentence next for ‘driving force’ behind Whitmer kidnap plot

Was he a rebel who wanted to inspire a revolution by kidnapping Michigan’s governor? Or simply an insecure patsy who was cleverly swayed by agents and informants? A judge has been given two very different portrayals of Adam Fox. Fox faces a possible life sentence Tuesday for conspiring to abduct Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and blow up a bridge near her vacation home. Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were accused of being at the helm of a wild plot to whip up anti-government extremists just before the 2020 presidential election. The FBI broke things up and Whitmer wasn’t physically harmed. Fox’s lawyer says a life sentence would be extreme. Croft will be sentenced Wednesday.

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI Associated Press/Report for America

