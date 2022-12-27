80-year-old California store owner who shot robber dies

NORCO, Calif. (AP) — An 80-year-old Southern California liquor store owner who blasted a would-be armed robber with a shotgun has died. Norco Market & Liquor says Craig Cope died Tuesday morning. Cope was at the counter on July 31 in Norco in Riverside County when a masked man came through the door, pointing a semiautomatic rifle. Cope shot him once. Video showed the man running outside and screaming “He shot my arm off, he shot my arm off!” before fleeing in a stolen car. He and three others were later arrested at a hospital. After the shooting, Cope suffered a heart attack but recovered before having a disabling stroke in October.

