Lake on hook for $33K in witness fees in failed challenge

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has ordered Kari Lake, the Republican who lost the Arizona governor’s race, to pay $33,000 in fees for witnesses who helped defend officials against Lake’s failed challenge of her defeat to Democrat Katie Hobbs. But Judge Peter Thompson rejected a request for hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees for the attorneys who defended the officials. On Tuesday, Thompson declined to impose sanctions against Lake and her lawyers, saying Lake’s failure to prove her case doesn’t mean there was a finding that her claims were groundless. On Saturday, Thompson dismissed Lake’s election challenge. Lake plans to appeal.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.