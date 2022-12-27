North Macedonia: 9 police officers arrested for corruption

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Authorities in North Macedonia say the commander of the police station at a border crossing to Serbia, his deputy and seven other station staff have been arrested for allegedly taking bribes from motorists to ease their crossing. Tackling corruption is a major priority for North Macedonia’s government, and a major prerequisite for advancement of the country’s European Union accession bid. A police statement Tuesday said the nine officers stationed at the Tabanovce crossing faced charges of “criminal association, bribery and abuse of authority.” Police said the suspects had operated in an organized manner for more than two years, allegedly taking cash and gifts from people who wanted to skip normal procedures for crossing into Serbia.

