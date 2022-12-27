On the ballot in 2023: Southern governors, big-city mayors

WASHINGTON (AP) — Much of the focus on politics in 2023 will be on the emerging presidential race. But voters in some states will be weighing in on lower-profile contests that will nonetheless provide fresh insight into their priorities. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be asking voters for a second term leading one of the nation’s biggest cities. Republicans will try to take full control of the Virginia Legislature. Governors’ mansions are up for election in Louisiana and Mississippi, and a Democratic governor in red-state Kentucky will try to hang on for another term.

