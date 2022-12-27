Riders complete trip to honor victims of mass execution

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — Dakota tribal members have completed an annual 330-mile ride on horseback to honor 40 of their ancestors killed in 1862. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports the riders set out from Lower Brule, South Dakota, and arrived in Mankato, Minnesota, on Monday morning. The riders have been making the trip each December since 2005 to retrace the route their ancestors took out of Minnesota to a reservation in South Dakota following the mass execution on Dec. 26, 1862, in Mankato. Thirty-eight Dakota prisoners were hanged that day and two others were later captured and hanged.

