Wisconsin waitress gets $1,000 tip from Christmas customer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin waitress got a $1,000 tip from Christmas morning customer. The Wisconsin State Journal reports 29-year-old Callie Blue was waiting tables at Gus’s Diner in Sun Prairie at 6 a.m. Sunday. She started chatting with one of the few customers in the restaurant at that hour. He left her a $1,000 tip. The customer was Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County. He told the newspaper he was looking for people in need as part of the club’s Pay It Forward campaign.

