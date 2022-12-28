Armenian activists protest over Karabakh road link standoff

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Hundreds of opposition supporters have rallied in the Armenian capital, urging the government to act to unblock a vital road linking Armenia to the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Azeri protests have choked off basic supplies to the territory. Both the protesters in Yerevan Wednesday and Armenian authorities have accused Russian peacekeepers deployed to the area of failing to take adequate steps to lift the blockade, something Moscow denies. Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Yerevan since a separatist war there ended in 1994.

