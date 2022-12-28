Bolivian police detain country’s main opposition leader

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Police in Bolivia have detained the country’s main opposition leader for unspecified charges. Luis Fernando Camacho is governor of Santa Cruz, which is the country’s wealthiest region and a stronghold of opposition to the national government. His detention Wednesday is bound to increase political tensions and could lead to renewed social unrest. The government of the South American country did not release any details on what charges faced Camacho. Shortly after the detention, the Santa Cruz governorship said in a news release that Camacho was “kidnapped in an absolutely irregular police operation and was taken to an unknown location.”

