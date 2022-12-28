Ex-California prison officer accused of sexual misconduct
By SOPHIE AUSTIN
Associated Press/Report for America
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — State prison officials have accused a former correctional officer at a California women’s prison of engaging in sexual misconduct against at least 22 inmates. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Wednesday it has shared the results of an internal investigation into Gregory Rodriguez with the Madera County District Attorney’s Office. Charges have not been filed against Rodriguez. He is separately accused of raping two women at the facility in separate federal civil rights lawsuits. Federal court documents do not list a lawyer for Rodriguez. Attempts to reach him at phones numbers listed in public records were unsuccessful.