Fire after highway crash in South Korea kills 5, injures 37

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A freight truck collided with a bus on a highway near Seoul, causing a fire that killed at least five people and injuring 37 others. It wasn’t immediately known what caused Thursday’s collision and the fire and what cargo the truck was carrying. The National Fire Agency says the three of the injured were in serious conditions while 34 others were lightly inured. Fire officials say the collision occurred inside a noise-barrier tunnel on the highway. Fire officials said they’ve almost put out the blaze.

