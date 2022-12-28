Florida inmate pleads guilty to threatening federal judge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida state prison inmate faces up to 10 years in federal prison for threatening to kill a federal judge and his family. Court records show that 35-year-old Curtis Brown pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Jacksonville federal court to threatening to murder a federal judge in retaliation for performing his official duties — and for mailing a threatening letter. Court documents indicate Brown was serving a sentence for convictoin on multiple drug charges in the Florida State Prison in November 2021 when he sent a threatening letter to a federal judge’s chambers. A sentencing date wasn’t immmediately set.

