LA police offer reward to find Christmas hit-and-run killer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are offering a $50,000 reward for tips that lead detectives to the hit-and-run driver who killed a woman and injured a half-dozen other people during an illegal street takeover on Christmas day. Police announced the reward Thursday. Twenty-four-year-old Elyzza Guajaca was killed when the driver of a black Chevrolet Camaro lost control Sunday evening and ran off the roadway, colliding with a group of spectators. The driver fled on foot. The crash occurred during a takeover — an exhibition of speed and wild driving where drivers shut down intersections and perform car stunts like doughnuts, drifting and burnouts.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.