No charges filed in California elite school sex abuse probe

OJAI, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they won’t file criminal charges over decades of alleged sexual misconduct at an elite private high school in Southern California even though they say “numerous” children were victimized. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and county district attorney’s office announced Wednesday that they have completed an investigation into more than 100 cases of alleged sexual abuse at The Thacher School in Ojai, northwest of Los Angeles. Authorities say most cases were decades old, with some dating back to the 1960s, and the statute of limitations to file charges had expired. In other cases, the victims couldn’t reached or declined to participate or investigators determined no crime had occurred. The school had acknowledged sex abuse occurred in a report it released last year.

