Wisconsin radio magnate Duey ‘Duke’ Wright dies age 83

A Green Bay radio magnate who built Midwest Communications into a multistate operation has died. According to an obituary from Lyndahl Funeral Home, Duey “Duke” Wright passed away on Dec. 21 at age 83. He moved to Green Bay in 1976, expanding Midwest Communications to more than 80 radio stations in nine states. Before his death, Wright was inducted into the Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame for “running a sound business, serving the communities of his radio stations and having fun every step of the way,” according to a video on the Wisconsin Broadcasting Museum’s website.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

