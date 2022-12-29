3 charged in Mall of America killing days before Christmas
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three suspects have been charged Thursday in connection to the Mall of America shooting on Dec. 23 that killed 19-year-old Johntae Hudson, of St. Paul, inside the mall’s Nordstrom store. Authorities say 18-year-old Taeshawn Adams Wright, of Minneapolis, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault, and two 17-year-olds were charged with second-degree riot. Police say two others were arrested on Dec. 24, but they have not yet been charged because some suspects have refused to cooperate. Police say more arrests and charges are expected in the near future.