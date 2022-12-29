As Israel’s Netanyahu returns to office, troubles lie ahead

JERUSALEM (AP) — After five elections that have paralyzed Israeli politics for nearly four years, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has finally returned to power with the government he has long coveted: a parliamentary majority of religious and far-right lawmakers who share his hard-line views toward the Palestinians and hostility toward Israel’s legal system. Yet Netanyahu’s joy may be short-lived. Putting together his coalition proved to be surprisingly complicated. He also has made generous concessions that could alienate large portions of the Israeli public, raise the chances of conflict with the Palestinians, upset Israel’s powerful security establishment and put Israel on a collision course with some of its closest allies.

