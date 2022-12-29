Charities say new Italian rules will limit rescues at sea

MILAN (AP) — Charities that rescue migrants at sea have complained that new measures adopted by Italy’s government will limit their rescue capacity, setting lives at risk. The government this week approved measures requiring rescue ships to request a port immediately after each rescue, and sail immediately to it once assigned without waiting for other rescues. Doctors Without Borders said Thursday the new rules will leave rescue zones uncovered “with the inevitable increase in the number of deaths.’’ Along with the new measures, Italian officials have been assigning ports further and further away from migrant routes. The Ocean Viking operated by the SOS Mediteranee group said Thursday it was heading to Ravenna, a four-day journey from the rescue zone, after rescuing 113 people.

