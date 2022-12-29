Life has literally been a beach for NJ coastal expert
By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press
PORT REPUBLIC, N.J. (AP) — A scientific giant in the study of America’s shorelines is retiring. Eighty-year-old Stewart Farrell is ending a half-century of study of the coast in New Jersey and other places. He founded the Coastal Research Center at New Jersey’s Stockton University, and was among the earliest scientists warning that sea walls and bulkheads built to protect homes actually led to beaches washing away in front of them. Farrell documented how Jersey Shore towns that had replenished their beaches by pumping sand ashore fared much better during Superstorm Sandy than those without protective dunes.