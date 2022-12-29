Life sentence for North Carolina man in boy’s shooting death

WILSON, N.C. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a North Carolina man charged in the fatal shooting of a 5-year-old boy in 2020 to life in prison without parole as part of a plea agreement. Media outlets report that came after Darius Nathaniel Sessoms of Wilson entered an Alford plea to a first-degree murder charge on Thursday. A defendant doesn’t acknowledge guilt in such a plea but concedes prosecutors have enough evidence for a conviction. Prosecutors contended Sessoms shot Cannon Hinnant as the boy was playing in the front yard of his father’s home. Sessoms was arrested a day later in another city.

