Netanyahu’s hard-line government prepares to enter office

JERUSALEM (AP) — Benjamin Netanyahu was set to return to office at the helm of the most religious and ultranationalist government in Israel’s history, vowing to implement policies that could cause domestic and regional turmoil and alienate the country’s closest allies. The new government was set to be sworn in on Thursday. Netanyahu’s new government has pledged to prioritize settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, extend massive subsidies to his ultra-Orthodox allies, and push for sweeping reform to the judicial system that could endanger the country’s democratic institutions. As he delivered his inaugural speech, several thousand demonstrators waved the Israeli and Pride flags outside parliament and chanted “we don’t want fascists in the Knesset.”

