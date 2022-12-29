Pele’s funeral and burial to take place in hometown Santos

SAO PAULO (AP) — The stadium where Brazilian soccer great Pelé played some of the best matches of his career will also hold his funeral on Monday and Tuesday. The club outside Sao Paulo where Pelé played in Brazil says the public will be able to pay their final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium. Pelé died on Thursday after a long battle with cancer. He was 82. Brazilian soccer club Santos says Pelé’s coffin will be placed in the center circle of the field. Visitation will start Monday at 10 a.m. and finish the next day at the same time.

