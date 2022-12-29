Serbia police detain 2 wanted men in migrant crackdown

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police say they have detained two people sought on international warrants during a raid to locate migrants and people smugglers near the border with Hungary. Police said in a statement on Thursday that the two are wanted for “various criminal acts.” They say a total of 109 migrants were found during the sweep near the town of Subotica, 25 of whom are “interesting security-wise” and will be processed. In a separate operation near the border crossing of Horgos, police also found an additional 93 migrants who will be moved to asylum centers. Serbia lies on the so-called Balkan route of migration toward Western Europe.

