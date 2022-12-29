Suspects in Vermont murder for hire case plead not guilty

Two of the three suspects in a murder for hire case that allegedly led to the 2018 killing of a Vermont man have pleaded not guilty to a new charge of wire fraud. Serhat Gumrukcu and Berk Eratay appeared in Vermont U.S. District Court by video Thursday. A third suspect, Jerry Banks, also appeared in court, but he was not charged with wire fraud. The three men were previously charged with working together to have Gregory Davis abducted from his Danville home and then killed. Prosecutors have alleged that Davis was killed because he was ready to go to the FBI to complain that Gumrukcu was failing to live up to his obligations in an oil trading deal.

