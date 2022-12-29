The TV shows, movies on celebrities’ own winter watchlists
By HILARY FOX
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — The weather outside may be frightful, but the myriad viewing options inside can be nothing short of delightful. During press junkets in recent weeks, The Associated Press asked celebrities promoting their own projects in Europe what they planned to watch this winter season. Darren Star and Lucas Bravo from “Emily in Paris” both wanted to make inroads on “The Sopranos” but in the meantime Bravo is hooked on “Tokyo Vice.” Wrapping up a long stint as “Doc Martin,” Martin Clunes names BBC sitcom “Ghosts” as a favorite. And other stars are perhaps surprisingly into horror this time of year.