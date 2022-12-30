1st golf outing for Biden during US Virgin Islands vacation

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — After two days out of sight while vacationing in the U.S. Virgin Islands, President Joe Biden has ventured out for a round of golf with his grandson. Biden and his 16-year-old grandson Hunter played golf on the course at the Buccaneer Beach and Golf Resort in the town of Christiansted on St. Croix. The hotel features an 18-hole course with spectacular views of the Caribbean Sea and the island’s coast. Biden arrived in St. Croix late Tuesday to spend time between holidays with family and welcome a new year. He’s scheduled to return to the White House on Jan. 2.

