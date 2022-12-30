7 dead in Turkish restaurant blast; gas canister suspected

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish media say seven people have been killed in an explosion at a restaurant in western Turkey. One official said Friday’s blast may have been caused by a gas canister. The governor of Aydin province told Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk that five others were injured with one of them in critical condition. The governor said initial testimonies from a restaurant worker suggested there was a leak in the cooking gas canister that led to an explosion. The justice minister tweeted one person who is “alleged to have caused the explosion” was detained. Media also said there was a fire following the explosion in the Turkish doner kebab shop in the Nazilli district of Aydin. Footage showed firetrucks and ambulances at the scene.

