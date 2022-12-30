Another woman files sex abuse lawsuit against Cosby, NBC

A woman who alleges Bill Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1986 has sued the comedian-actor, NBCUniversal and other companies in New York, where five other women filed a similar lawsuit earlier this month. Stacey Pinkerton says she was a 21-year-old flight attendant and model that year when she claims Cosby drugged her at a restaurant in Illinois and sexually assaulted her in a hotel room in Chicago. Pinkerton filed her lawsuit Friday. A spokesperson for Cosby denied the allegations and says the accusers are out for money. The lawsuit comes more than a year after Cosby left prison after his 2018 sexual assault conviction in Pennsylvania was overturned.

