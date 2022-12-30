Attorney General files intent to appeal judge’s bail ruling

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has filed paperwork with the state Supreme Court to appeal a local judge’s ruling that eliminating cash bail for criminal defendants is unconstitutional. Raoul’s notice of appeal requests the high court reverse Wednesday’s ruling by Kankakee County Circuit Judge Thomas Cunnington. Cunnington ruled that the General Assembly overstepped its authority by eliminating cash bail in the so-called SAFE-T Act criminal justice overhaul. The law takes effect Sunday. Officials from 64 counties filed the lawsuit and intend to continue the status quo while the state appeals the order.

