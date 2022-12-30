Biden pardons 6 convicted of murder, drug, alcohol crimes

KINGSHILL, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — President Joe Biden has pardoned six people who’ve served out sentences after convictions on a murder charge and drug- and alcohol-related crimes. Those granted pardons include an 80-year-old Ohio woman convicted of killing her abusive husband about a half-century ago and an Arizona man who pleaded guilty to using a telephone for a cocaine transaction in the 1970s. The other people pardoned are from South Carolina, Florida and California. The pardons mean the criminal record of the crimes is purged. The White House said Friday the pardons reflect Biden’s view people deserve a second chance. The Democratic president months ago pardoned thousands of people convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

