German leader focuses on energy, Ukraine in new year message

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz is celebrating Germany’s progress in freeing itself from reliance on Russian gas, urging people to keep saving energy in the new year and vowing to keep up help for Ukraine. Scholz’s televised new year message, the text of which was released by his office ahead of its broadcast Saturday, focused squarely on the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and his government’s efforts to cushion the impact for people in Germany. But, he added, “the history of 2022 is not purely one of war, suffering and worry.” He said that Ukrainians are defending their homeland, “also thanks to our help, and we will continue to support Ukraine.” Germany has given financial aid and military equipment.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.