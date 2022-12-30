Skip to Content
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost, D-Fla.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis.; Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Michael Gapen, managing director and chief U.S. economist, Bank of America; Kristalina Georgieva, managing director, International Monetary Fund; John Sullivan, a former U.S. ambassador to Russia; Michele Flournoy, a former defense undersecretary; H.R. McMaster, a former national security adviser; Michael Morell, a former acting director and former deputy director of the CIA; Kevin Book, managing director at Clearview Energy Partners.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gov.-elect Wes Moore, D-Md.; Reps. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Steny Hoyer, D-Md.

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas.

