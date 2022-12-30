North Korea fires missile toward sea, South Korea says

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the North’s eastern waters. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff gave no further details on the Saturday morning launch, such as the specific type of weapon Pyongyang launched or how far it travelled. The launch is the latest in a barrage of weapons tests by North Korea this year. Some experts say North Korea is seeking to modernize its arsenal and boost its leverage in future dealings with the United States. Saturday’s launch came five days after North Korea allegedly flew drones into South Korea’s airspace for the first time since 2017.

